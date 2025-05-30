GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, GXO stock has gone up by 4.70%, with a monthly gain of 16.50% and a quarterly surge of 4.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for GXO Logistics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.20% for GXO’s stock, with a -10.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) is 67.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GXO is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GXO is 112.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% of that float. On May 30, 2025, GXO’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

GXO) stock’s latest price update

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO)’s stock price has soared by 1.73 in relation to previous closing price of 40.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that PARIS, France, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a long-term contract renewal and extension with bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of In Vitro Diagnostics providing solutions to improve patient health and to ensure consumer safety.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $40 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GXO reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for GXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to GXO, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

GXO Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.97. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc saw -4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from Gross Joli L., who proposed sale 7,300 shares at the price of $41.18 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Gross Joli L. now owns shares of GXO Logistics Inc, valued at $300,618 using the latest closing price.

GENA L ASHE, the Director of GXO Logistics Inc, proposed sale 12,380 shares at $42.05 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that GENA L ASHE is holding shares at $520,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 2.61, with 0.72 for asset returns.

Based on GXO Logistics Inc (GXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 816.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.