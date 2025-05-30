Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE)’s stock price has plunge by -2.59relation to previous closing price of 4.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-08 that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Phil Boggs – CFO Michelle Mapes – Chief Legal and Administration officer Chris Osowski – Executive Vice President, Operations & Technology Imre Havasi – Head of Trading and Commercial Operations Conference Call Participants Pooran Sharma – Stephens Saumya Jain – UBS Salvator Tiano – Bank of America Matthew Blair – TPH Carol Jiang – Jefferies Andrew Strelzik – BMO Eric Stine – Craig-Hallum David Driscoll – DD Research Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Green Plains, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Following the company’s prepared remarks instructions will be provided for Q&A.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) Right Now?

GPRE has 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GPRE is 63.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRE on May 30, 2025 was 2.03M shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE’s stock has seen a -5.26% decrease for the week, with a 11.59% rise in the past month and a -28.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for Green Plains Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.78% for GPRE’s stock, with a -53.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRE reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for GPRE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 11th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GPRE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

GPRE Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, Green Plains Inc saw -56.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Becker Todd A, who proposed sale 330,778 shares at the price of $3.22 back on Apr 21 ’25. After this action, Becker Todd A now owns shares of Green Plains Inc, valued at $1,065,676 using the latest closing price.

Becker Todd A, the Former Officer of Green Plains Inc, proposed sale 234,503 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that Becker Todd A is holding shares at $800,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -12.34, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Green Plains Inc (GPRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 52.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 16.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.