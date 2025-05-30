GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) has decreased by -2.85 when compared to last closing price of 41.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced that company management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York on Tuesday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRAL is 29.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRAL on May 30, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

GRAL’s Market Performance

The stock of GRAIL Inc (GRAL) has seen a 2.99% increase in the past week, with a 15.76% rise in the past month, and a 3.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for GRAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for GRAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 67.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GRAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRAL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $32 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAL reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GRAL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 27th, 2024.

GRAL Trading at 23.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +21.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAL rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.84. In addition, GRAIL Inc saw 123.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRAL starting from Ofman Joshua J., who sale 48,213 shares at the price of $33.93 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Ofman Joshua J. now owns 511,460 shares of GRAIL Inc, valued at $1,635,867 using the latest closing price.

Freidin Aaron, the Chief Financial Officer of GRAIL Inc, sale 41,150 shares at $33.93 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Freidin Aaron is holding 294,020 shares at $1,396,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.18 for the present operating margin

-0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GRAIL Inc stands at -14.65. The total capital return value is set at -0.76. Equity return is now at value -62.22, with -56.13 for asset returns.

Based on GRAIL Inc (GRAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -610.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GRAIL Inc (GRAL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.