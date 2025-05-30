Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.59 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a -1.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bryan Giraudo – COO & CFO Faheem Hasnain – Co-Founder, CEO, President & Chairman Richard Aranda – Chief Medical Officer Caryn Peterson – EVP, Regulatory Affairs Bob Smith – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Joseph Schwartz – SVB Leerink Andreas Argyrides – Oppenheimer Yasmeen Rahimi – Piper Sandler & Co. Paul Choi – Goldman Sachs Olivia Brayer – Cantor Patrick Trucchio – HC Wainwright Laura Chico – Wedbush Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gossamer Bio Q1 2025 Earnings Call. I will now turn the program over to Bryan Giraudo, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOSS is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GOSS is 182.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOSS on May 30, 2025 was 1.60M shares.

GOSS’s Market Performance

GOSS’s stock has seen a -1.74% decrease for the week, with a 28.16% rise in the past month and a -5.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for Gossamer Bio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for GOSS stock, with a simple moving average of 14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOSS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GOSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOSS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $9 based on the research report published on June 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOSS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for GOSS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 05th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOSS, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

GOSS Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1192. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc saw 24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Aranda Richard, who sale 1,908 shares at the price of $0.66 back on Jun 24 ’24. After this action, Aranda Richard now owns 196,891 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc, valued at $1,260 using the latest closing price.

Hasnain Faheem, the President & CEO of Gossamer Bio Inc, purchase 372,000 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21 ’24, which means that Hasnain Faheem is holding 5,408,073 shares at $250,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gossamer Bio Inc stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.24. Equity return is now at value -500.57, with -18.98 for asset returns.

Based on Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at -32.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -39.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.