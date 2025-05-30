Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) has gone down by -1.49% for the week, with a -11.66% drop in the past month and a -43.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.21% for GRRR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for GRRR’s stock, with a 30.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRRR is 18.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.68% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of GRRR was 2.95M shares.

GRRR) stock’s latest price update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 17.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that GRRR rallies after completing $5.4M in buybacks and lifting insider ownership to 20%, with 2025 growth and margins tracking higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRRR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for GRRR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRRR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4.80 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GRRR Trading at -9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRRR fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +638.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Gorilla Technology Group Inc saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.9 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gorilla Technology Group Inc stands at -0.87. The total capital return value is set at -0.85.

Based on Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -63.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.