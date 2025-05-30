Golar Lng (GLNG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has increased by 0.77 when compared to last closing price of 41.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that GLNG’s first-quarter 2025 earnings and revenues decrease year over year.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44x compared to its average ratio. GLNG has 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GLNG is 88.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLNG on May 30, 2025 was 2.11M shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

GLNG stock saw an increase of 8.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.80% and a quarterly increase of 8.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Golar Lng (GLNG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.09% for GLNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with DNB Markets repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to DNB Markets is $48 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLNG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

GLNG Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.43. In addition, Golar Lng saw -1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar Lng stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.13, with 0.06 for asset returns.

Based on Golar Lng (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 51.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 138.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golar Lng (GLNG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.