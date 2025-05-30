Gogoro Inc’s (GGR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GGR stock has gone down by -7.86%, with a monthly decline of -4.80% and a quarterly plunge of -42.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Gogoro Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.74% for GGR’s stock, with a -53.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGR is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GGR is 193.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGR on May 30, 2025 was 794.13K shares.

GGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) has dropped by -5.27 compared to previous close of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.50 based on the research report published on November 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

GGR Trading at -10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGR fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2639. In addition, Gogoro Inc saw -50.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGR starting from Peng Ming-I, who proposed sale 12,826 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Sep 10 ’24. After this action, Peng Ming-I now owns shares of Gogoro Inc, valued at $14,109 using the latest closing price.

Peng Ming-I, the Officer of Gogoro Inc, proposed sale 133,923 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13 ’24, which means that Peng Ming-I is holding shares at $175,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogoro Inc stands at -0.42. The total capital return value is set at -0.3. Equity return is now at value -66.13, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gogoro Inc (GGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -14.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gogoro Inc (GGR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.