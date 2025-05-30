Gogo Inc (GOGO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 10.82. However, the company has seen a -11.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that I reiterate my strong buy on Gogo Inc. after Q1 2025, as the Satcom merger exceeded expectations and drove significant cost synergies. Gogo’s unique position in light inflight connectivity and low market penetration offer substantial growth, especially with accelerating private jet demand among younger buyers. The Satcom merger expands Gogo’s network, boosts revenue potential, and delivers $25-30 million in run-rate cost savings, improving margins and investor value.

Is It Worth Investing in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Right Now?

GOGO has 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GOGO is 63.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 38.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOGO on May 30, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

GOGO’s Market Performance

GOGO’s stock has seen a -11.55% decrease for the week, with a 37.97% rise in the past month and a 47.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.90% for Gogo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for GOGO’s stock, with a 36.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GOGO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOGO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on February 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOGO reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for GOGO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOGO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

GOGO Trading at 21.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +41.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGO fell by -11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Gogo Inc saw 32.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOGO starting from Silver (Equity) Holdings, LP, who sale 8,500,000 shares at the price of $11.00 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Silver (Equity) Holdings, LP now owns 4,174,482 shares of Gogo Inc, valued at $93,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Silver (Equity) Holdings, LP, the insider of Gogo Inc, proposed sale 8,500,000 shares at $12.81 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Silver (Equity) Holdings, LP is holding shares at $108,885,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogo Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -6.47, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Based on Gogo Inc (GOGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 10.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 75.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gogo Inc (GOGO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.