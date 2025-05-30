Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GDDY stock has gone down by -1.52%, with a monthly decline of -4.12% and a quarterly surge of 3.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Godaddy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for GDDY’s stock, with a 0.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) Right Now?

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.69x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDDY is 141.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of GDDY was 1.58M shares.

GDDY stock's latest price update

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 179.17, however, the company has experienced a -1.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that TEMPE, Ariz., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the Jefferies 2025 Software & Internet Conference in Newport Beach, California on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDDY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GDDY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GDDY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $198 based on the research report published on February 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDDY reach a price target of $172, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for GDDY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to GDDY, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

GDDY Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.69. In addition, Godaddy Inc saw -8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from McCaffrey Mark, who sale 16 shares at the price of $190.43 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, McCaffrey Mark now owns 77,401 shares of Godaddy Inc, valued at $3,047 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Strategy & Legal Officer of Godaddy Inc, sale 10 shares at $190.43 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 69,171 shares at $1,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Godaddy Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 245.70, with 9.55 for asset returns.

Based on Godaddy Inc (GDDY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 15.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.