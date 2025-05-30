Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.05x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GMED is 112.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of GMED was 1.56M shares.

GMED) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 59.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Globus Medical, Inc. (“Globus” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GMED). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext.

GMED’s Market Performance

GMED’s stock has fallen by -0.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.58% and a quarterly drop of -25.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Globus Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.18% for GMED’s stock, with a -22.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMED reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for GMED stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GMED, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

GMED Trading at -14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares sank -17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.77. In addition, Globus Medical Inc saw -28.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from RHOADS ANN D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $78.68 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, RHOADS ANN D now owns 35,384 shares of Globus Medical Inc, valued at $590,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 4.63, with 3.84 for asset returns.

Based on Globus Medical Inc (GMED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 86.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 378.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.