GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 36.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightshift Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of energy storage projects, will build Vermont’s largest battery energy storage project at GlobalFoundries’ semiconductor manufacturing facility in Essex Junction. The project, which has completed permitting and contracting, will begin construction this year and is set to come online in early 2026. This project represents a forward-thinking approach to integrating battery technology within a large-scale.

Is It Worth Investing in GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GFS is 104.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFS on May 30, 2025 was 2.11M shares.

GFS’s Market Performance

The stock of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has seen a -2.23% decrease in the past week, with a 6.52% rise in the past month, and a -3.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for GFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.39% for GFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $50 based on the research report published on February 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFS reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for GFS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 20th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GFS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

GFS Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.43. In addition, GlobalFoundries Inc saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GFS starting from EDELMAN MARTIN L, who proposed sale 4,866 shares at the price of $38.76 back on Oct 02 ’24. After this action, EDELMAN MARTIN L now owns shares of GlobalFoundries Inc, valued at $188,606 using the latest closing price.

EDELMAN MARTIN L, the Director of GlobalFoundries Inc, proposed sale 1,823 shares at $44.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’24, which means that EDELMAN MARTIN L is holding shares at $80,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for GlobalFoundries Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -1.69, with -1.08 for asset returns.

Based on GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.