Global Interactive Technologies Inc (GITS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Global Interactive Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GITS)’s stock price has increased by 162.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has seen a 106.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-05 that SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) (the “Company”), announced that on April 30, 2025 the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, based on the April 30, 2025 filing of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company is now in compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. About Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, “FANING” FANING connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Interactive Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GITS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GITS is -2.37.

The public float for GITS is 1.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GITS on May 30, 2025 was 54.01K shares.

GITS’s Market Performance

GITS stock saw an increase of 106.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 93.43% and a quarterly increase of 3.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for Global Interactive Technologies Inc (GITS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 80.00% for GITS stock, with a simple moving average of -26.52% for the last 200 days.

GITS Trading at 90.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GITS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +79.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GITS rose by +95.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3797. In addition, Global Interactive Technologies Inc saw -49.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GITS

The total capital return value is set at -0.15.

Based on Global Interactive Technologies Inc (GITS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -81.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Interactive Technologies Inc (GITS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.