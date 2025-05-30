GFL Environmental Inc’s (GFL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) has gone up by 2.19% for the week, with a -0.08% drop in the past month and a 10.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.29% for GFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for GFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

GFL has 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GFL is 237.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on May 30, 2025 was 2.00M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) has jumped by 1.24 compared to previous close of 49.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GFL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFL reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for GFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2025.

GFL Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.65. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc saw 11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GFL starting from Patrick Dovigi, who proposed sale 250,000 shares at the price of $49.58 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Patrick Dovigi now owns shares of GFL Environmental Inc, valued at $12,395,000 using the latest closing price.

Patrick Dovigi, the Director of GFL Environmental Inc, proposed sale 250,000 shares at $50.42 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Patrick Dovigi is holding shares at $12,605,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc stands at 0.38. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -10.02, with -3.85 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.