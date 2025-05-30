Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.76x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GPC is 138.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of GPC was 1.51M shares.

GPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC) has jumped by 0.34 compared to previous close of 125.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-24 that Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable passive income streams and an excellent opportunity for solid total return.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC’s stock has risen by 1.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.86% and a quarterly rise of 3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Genuine Parts Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for GPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $135 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

GPC Trading at 6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.12. In addition, Genuine Parts Co saw 8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from WENDY B NEEDHAM, who proposed sale 4,024 shares at the price of $123.28 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, WENDY B NEEDHAM now owns shares of Genuine Parts Co, valued at $496,079 using the latest closing price.

NEEDHAM WENDY B, the Director of Genuine Parts Co, sale 4,024 shares at $123.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that NEEDHAM WENDY B is holding 7,333 shares at $496,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Co stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 19.19, with 4.45 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Co (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genuine Parts Co (GPC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.