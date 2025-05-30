Genprex Inc (GNPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX)’s stock price has increased by 18.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. However, the company has seen a 19.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that Presentation to Highlight Genprex’s Study of Reqorsa® Gene Therapy in Combination with Tecentriq® for the Treatment of Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it has been selected to present at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 – June 3 in Chicago, Illinois and online. Genprex’s abstract, which is now available on the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting conference website, was selected for a poster presentation for the Trials in Progress portion of the conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNPX is -0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GNPX is 27.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNPX on May 30, 2025 was 4.59M shares.

GNPX’s Market Performance

GNPX stock saw an increase of 19.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.93% and a quarterly increase of -11.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.13% for Genprex Inc (GNPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.13% for GNPX stock, with a simple moving average of -51.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNPX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2019.

GNPX Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX rose by +19.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2772. In addition, Genprex Inc saw -60.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1530.6 for the present operating margin

-0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genprex Inc stands at -1926.88. The total capital return value is set at -3.92. Equity return is now at value -302.69, with -205.73 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -21.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 584.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genprex Inc (GNPX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.