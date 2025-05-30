Genpact Ltd (G) Stock Records -17.53% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Genpact Ltd (G) has gone down by -0.48% for the week, with a -11.11% drop in the past month and a -17.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.86% for G. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.60% for G stock, with a simple moving average of -2.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) Right Now?

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79x compared to its average ratio. G has 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for G is 160.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of G on May 30, 2025 was 1.60M shares.

G) stock’s latest price update

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G)’s stock price has plunge by -1.52relation to previous closing price of 44.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Genpact is a strong Buy, due to its pivot to Data-Tech-AI, robust digital operations, and disciplined cost management fueling long-term growth. The company’s AI Gigafactory, expanding partner ecosystem, and internal AI-led transformation (Client Zero) are major catalysts driving operational efficiency and revenue growth. Q1 FY25 showed strong financials: 8.3% revenue growth, margin expansion, and healthy cash flows, supporting a DCF-based upside of ~30%.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $60 based on the research report published on February 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to G, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

G Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.08. In addition, Genpact Ltd saw 1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Gangestad Nicholas C, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $43.97 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Gangestad Nicholas C now owns 2,000 shares of Genpact Ltd, valued at $87,940 using the latest closing price.

Kalra Balkrishan, the President and CEO of Genpact Ltd, sale 13,600 shares at $48.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Kalra Balkrishan is holding 310,246 shares at $664,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Ltd stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 22.21, with 10.95 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Ltd (G), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 843.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genpact Ltd (G) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.