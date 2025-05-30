GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GENK is 4.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GENK on May 30, 2025 was 116.06K shares.

GENK) stock’s latest price update

GEN Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: GENK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.57 compared to its previous closing price of 3.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that Gen Korean BBQ remains deeply undervalued, trading at bargain multiples despite rapid unit growth and a self-funded balance sheet. Recent stock declines are driven by macro headwinds, tariff risks, and premium positioning, but the core growth story and expansion pace are intact. Q1 results showed strong revenue growth from new openings, manageable same-store sales declines, and temporary margin pressure from expansion costs.

GENK’s Market Performance

GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) has seen a -12.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.65% decline in the past month and a -41.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for GENK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.55% for GENK’s stock, with a -53.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GENK Trading at -29.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -27.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENK fell by -12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, GEN Restaurant Group Inc saw -56.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GENK starting from Croal Thomas, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Croal Thomas now owns 2,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group Inc, valued at $8,000 using the latest closing price.

Kim David Wook Jin, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of GEN Restaurant Group Inc, purchase 4,277 shares at $7.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19 ’24, which means that Kim David Wook Jin is holding 151,870 shares at $31,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GENK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.1 for the gross margin

The net margin for GEN Restaurant Group Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -1.62, with -0.09 for asset returns.

Based on GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 18.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 235.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.