Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has increased by 6.96 when compared to last closing price of 3.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that I’m upgrading Gaotu Techedu to a Buy following an assessment of its results and prospects. GOTU outperformed peers with 58% YoY revenue growth in 1Q, driven by K-12 segment strength and effective cost controls; its quarterly earnings also came in above consensus forecasts. Management expects operating cash flow to triple in FY25, supporting both reinvestments and a new $100M buyback plan.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is 0.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GOTU is 132.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On May 30, 2025, GOTU’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU’s stock has seen a 1.05% increase for the week, with a 25.08% rise in the past month and a 11.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.47% for GOTU’s stock, with a 27.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GOTU, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

GOTU Trading at 18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +23.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw 75.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.26 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at -0.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.46. Equity return is now at value -36.29, with -17.47 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.13 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.