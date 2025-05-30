Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GCI is at 2.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GCI is 120.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.33% of that float. The average trading volume for GCI on May 30, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

GCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) has jumped by 1.17 compared to previous close of 3.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK, NY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2025 USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience tour returns, highlighting culinary experiences in eight cities across the country. The series, produced by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, the events division of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) kicks off on Saturday, September 20 in Denver, Colorado and culminates on November 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida. An event for lovers of gastronomy that features diverse wine and spirit offerings, the USA TODAY Wine & Food Exper.

GCI’s Market Performance

Gannett Co Inc (GCI) has experienced a -0.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.76% rise in the past month, and a -11.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for GCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for GCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.10 based on the research report published on September 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GCI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

GCI Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Gannett Co Inc saw -31.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Horne Douglas Edward, who proposed sale 155,000 shares at the price of $3.53 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Horne Douglas Edward now owns shares of Gannett Co Inc, valued at $546,927 using the latest closing price.

Horne Douglas Edward, the Former Officer of Gannett Co Inc, proposed sale 75,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Horne Douglas Edward is holding shares at $255,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 26.63, with 2.53 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co Inc (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 183.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gannett Co Inc (GCI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.