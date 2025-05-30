Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GLPI is 262.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLPI on May 30, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has decreased by -0.17 when compared to last closing price of 46.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that WYOMISSING, Pa., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the “Company”), announced today that at its meeting yesterday the Company’s Board of Directors declared the second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.78 per share of its common stock, marking an increase of $.02 per share per quarter from the prior level. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025. The second quarter 2024 cash dividend was $0.76 per share of the Company’s common stock. Based on yesterday’s closing price of $46.89 per share of common stock, on an annualized basis, the new dividend payout reflects a yield of 6.65%.

GLPI’s Market Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has experienced a -0.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.25% drop in the past month, and a -7.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for GLPI’s stock, with a -6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $53 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLPI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for GLPI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GLPI, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

GLPI Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.41%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.62. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Urdang E Scott, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.89 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Urdang E Scott now owns 140,953 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $254,450 using the latest closing price.

Demchyk Matthew, the SVP, Chief Investment Officer of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, sale 1,903 shares at $51.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Demchyk Matthew is holding 41,298 shares at $98,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.73 for the present operating margin

0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc stands at 0.5. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 18.58, with 6.48 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.4 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.