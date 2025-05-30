G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.42 in comparison to its previous close of 28.45, however, the company has experienced a 3.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-30 that NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, and marketing, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings before the market opens on Friday, June 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community.

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) Right Now?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68x compared to its average ratio. GIII has 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GIII is 37.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIII on May 30, 2025 was 594.44K shares.

GIII’s Market Performance

The stock of G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) has seen a 3.85% increase in the past week, with a 13.28% rise in the past month, and a 5.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for GIII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.08% for GIII’s stock, with a -1.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $30 based on the research report published on March 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIII reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for GIII stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to GIII, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

GIII Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +14.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.46. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd saw -12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from GOLDFARB MORRIS, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $31.59 back on Sep 24 ’24. After this action, GOLDFARB MORRIS now owns 3,990,085 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd, valued at $3,159,000 using the latest closing price.

GOLDFARB MORRIS, the CEO of G-III Apparel Group Ltd, sale 67,014 shares at $30.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26 ’24, which means that GOLDFARB MORRIS is holding 3,923,071 shares at $2,030,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 11.99, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 316.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.