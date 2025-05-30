FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE: FSK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.42relation to previous closing price of 21.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Big dividends sound great, but how about big losses? Since Q2 2025 began, book values got smacked. Not talking about share prices. You can tell if the share price declined (hopefully). That would be a worthless article. One of these high-yield sectors has been doing much better than the others.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE: FSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FSK is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FSK is 277.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume for FSK on May 30, 2025 was 2.02M shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) has seen a 1.92% increase in the past week, with a 6.74% rise in the past month, and a -9.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for FSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.72% for FSK stock, with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $19 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for FSK stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FSK, setting the target price at $21.50 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

FSK Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.67. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp saw -1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Hopkins Jerel A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $21.46 back on Dec 06 ’24. After this action, Hopkins Jerel A now owns 8,642 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp, valued at $10,732 using the latest closing price.

Pietrzak Daniel, the Co-President and CIO of FS KKR Capital Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $21.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05 ’24, which means that Pietrzak Daniel is holding 49,800 shares at $106,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.53 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp stands at 0.5. The total capital return value is set at 0.04.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 608.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 13.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.