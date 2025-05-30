Frequency Electronics, Inc (FEIM): A Technical Analysis

Frequency Electronics, Inc (NASDAQ: FEIM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42x compared to its average ratio. FEIM has 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FEIM is 8.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FEIM on May 30, 2025 was 81.73K shares.

Frequency Electronics, Inc (NASDAQ: FEIM)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.37 in comparison to its previous close of 18.87, however, the company has experienced a 7.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that FEIM specializes in vertically integrated high-precision timing, synchronization, and navigation products. This is useful for aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure. However, almost 98% of its revenues are government-dependent through satellite payloads and defense systems. So there are significant concentration risks. FEIM is also pivoting into quantum sensing, small-satellite constellations, GPS-denied navigation, hypersonics, and human-machine interfaces.

Frequency Electronics, Inc (FEIM) has seen a 7.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.71% gain in the past month and a 31.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for FEIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.98% for FEIM’s stock, with a 32.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought FEIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEIM rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.25. In addition, Frequency Electronics, Inc saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FEIM starting from Sarachek Russell M, who purchase 2,161 shares at the price of $15.77 back on Mar 27 ’25. After this action, Sarachek Russell M now owns 464,080 shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc, valued at $34,085 using the latest closing price.

Sarachek Russell M, the Director of Frequency Electronics, Inc, purchase 1,582 shares at $15.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Sarachek Russell M is holding 461,619 shares at $24,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frequency Electronics, Inc stands at 0.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 52.23, with 28.16 for asset returns.

Based on Frequency Electronics, Inc (FEIM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 107.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

To put it simply, Frequency Electronics, Inc (FEIM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.