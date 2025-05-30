FreightCar America Inc (RAIL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for RAIL is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RAIL is 14.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for RAIL on May 30, 2025 was 274.20K shares.

RAIL) stock’s latest price update

FreightCar America Inc (NASDAQ: RAIL)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.39 in comparison to its previous close of 7.51, however, the company has experienced a 12.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that CHICAGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced that it will participate in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference on June 4, 2025.

RAIL’s Market Performance

RAIL’s stock has risen by 12.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.34% and a quarterly rise of 2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for FreightCar America Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.23% for RAIL’s stock, with a -12.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAIL stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for RAIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAIL in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $9 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAIL reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for RAIL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2019.

RAIL Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +38.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIL rose by +12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, FreightCar America Inc saw -10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIL starting from Gil Benavides Alejandro, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $7.26 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Gil Benavides Alejandro now owns 183,000 shares of FreightCar America Inc, valued at $3,630 using the latest closing price.

Gil Benavides Alejandro, the 10% Owner of FreightCar America Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $7.02 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Gil Benavides Alejandro is holding 182,500 shares at $17,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FreightCar America Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.26. Equity return is now at value -8.83, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Based on FreightCar America Inc (RAIL), the company’s capital structure generated -1.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 303.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -57.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FreightCar America Inc (RAIL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.