Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

On May 30, 2025, FRGT’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has dropped by -9.43 in relation to previous closing price of 2.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -44.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Notes now convertible into series A4 preferred shares | $1.5 million of notes converted Notes now convertible into series A4 preferred shares | $1.5 million of notes converted

FRGT’s Market Performance

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has seen a -44.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -44.73% decline in the past month and a -53.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.75% for FRGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.35% for FRGT’s stock, with a -70.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -46.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -55.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -44.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc saw -70.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc stands at -0.16. The total capital return value is set at -0.62. Equity return is now at value -568.01, with -68.44 for asset returns.

Based on Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.