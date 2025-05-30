Fox Corporation (FOX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is above average at 12.47x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOX is 131.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FOX on May 30, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

FOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) has decreased by -2.58 when compared to last closing price of 51.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that NTES, FOX, QFIN and UGI stand out as strong dividend growth stocks amid market volatility and economic uncertainty.

FOX’s Market Performance

Fox Corporation (FOX) has seen a -1.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.99% gain in the past month and a -5.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for FOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for FOX’s stock, with a 12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOX Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOX fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.34. In addition, Fox Corporation saw 9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOX starting from MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $53.17 back on Feb 21 ’25. After this action, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT now owns 1,200,862 shares of Fox Corporation, valued at $3,083,860 using the latest closing price.

Keith Rupert Murdoch, the Chairman Emeritus of Fox Corporation, proposed sale 58,000 shares at $53.37 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that Keith Rupert Murdoch is holding shares at $3,095,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Corporation stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 16.89, with 8.27 for asset returns.

Based on Fox Corporation (FOX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fox Corporation (FOX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.