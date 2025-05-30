Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Fly-E Group Inc (NASDAQ: FLYE) has decreased by -9.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) (“Fly-E” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes and electric scooters, today announced that its management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Is It Worth Investing in Fly-E Group Inc (NASDAQ: FLYE) Right Now?

The public float for FLYE is 7.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLYE on May 30, 2025 was 140.00K shares.

FLYE’s Market Performance

FLYE stock saw an increase of -10.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.34% and a quarterly increase of -1.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.38% for Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.28% for FLYE’s stock, with a -18.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLYE Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYE fell by -10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4678. In addition, Fly-E Group Inc saw -47.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fly-E Group Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.04.

Based on Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.