Figs Inc (FIGS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00x compared to its average ratio. FIGS has 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FIGS is 147.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIGS on May 30, 2025 was 2.05M shares.

FIGS) stock’s latest price update

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.37relation to previous closing price of 4.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Tom Shaw – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Trina Spear – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Oughtred – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matt Koranda – ROTH Capital Brooke Roach – Goldman Sachs Rick Patel – Raymond James Brian Nagel – Oppenheimer Dana Telsey – Telsey Group Nathan Feather – Morgan Stanley Lorraine Hutchinson – Bank of America Operator Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s FIGS First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

FIGS’s Market Performance

Figs Inc (FIGS) has experienced a -1.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.17% rise in the past month, and a -2.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.31% for FIGS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIGS reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for FIGS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to FIGS, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

FIGS Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Figs Inc saw -28.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Hasson Heather L., who sale 1,931 shares at the price of $4.83 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Hasson Heather L. now owns 352,290 shares of Figs Inc, valued at $9,325 using the latest closing price.

Heather Hasson, the Director of Figs Inc, proposed sale 1,931 shares at $4.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Heather Hasson is holding shares at $9,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Figs Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 0.31, with 0.23 for asset returns.

Based on Figs Inc (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 85.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Figs Inc (FIGS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.