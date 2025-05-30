Fastly Inc (FSLY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) has jumped by 0.41 compared to previous close of 7.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Cerby to use new capital to further innovate its entire solution suite and scale operations in North America and EMEA region. Round was led by DTCP with participation from Okta Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Two Sigma Ventures.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FSLY is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FSLY is 131.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.92% of that float. The average trading volume of FSLY on May 30, 2025 was 2.84M shares.

FSLY’s Market Performance

The stock of Fastly Inc (FSLY) has seen a 0.55% increase in the past week, with a 24.62% rise in the past month, and a 9.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for FSLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.50% for FSLY’s stock, with a -3.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLY

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLY reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FSLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

FSLY Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +27.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLY rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, Fastly Inc saw -22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLY starting from KISLING RONALD W, who sale 2,122 shares at the price of $7.19 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, KISLING RONALD W now owns 647,599 shares of Fastly Inc, valued at $15,257 using the latest closing price.

Nightingale Todd, the CEO of Fastly Inc, sale 12,547 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Nightingale Todd is holding 1,904,388 shares at $90,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastly Inc stands at -0.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -15.78, with -10.41 for asset returns.

Based on Fastly Inc (FSLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -79.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Fastly Inc (FSLY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.