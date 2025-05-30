Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc (EXPD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc (NYSE: EXPD)’s stock price has plunge by 1.02relation to previous closing price of 112.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-14 that Expeditors’ shareholder-friendly initiatives are boosting the company’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc (NYSE: EXPD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc (NYSE: EXPD) is 18.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXPD is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for EXPD is 135.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. On May 30, 2025, EXPD’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

EXPD’s Market Performance

EXPD stock saw an increase of -0.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.53% and a quarterly increase of -3.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc (EXPD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for EXPD’s stock, with a -3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $107 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPD reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for EXPD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Sell” to EXPD, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

EXPD Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.02. In addition, Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Wall Daniel R, who sale 9,996 shares at the price of $115.91 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Wall Daniel R now owns 60,334 shares of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc, valued at $1,158,636 using the latest closing price.

Wall Daniel R, the Officer of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc, proposed sale 9,996 shares at $115.91 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Wall Daniel R is holding shares at $1,158,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.39. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 18.27 for asset returns.

Based on Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc (EXPD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc (EXPD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.