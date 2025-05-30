Examining the Volatility of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (RANI) Stock

In the past week, RANI stock has gone down by -18.22%, with a monthly decline of -47.82% and a quarterly plunge of -61.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.48% for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.51% for RANI’s stock, with a -67.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RANI is 22.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RANI on May 30, 2025 was 400.81K shares.

RANI) stock’s latest price update

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.66 in comparison to its previous close of 0.62, however, the company has experienced a -18.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that – Research agreement is evaluating feasibility of applying Rani’s oral delivery technology to Chugai’s antibodies against undisclosed targets – SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced the company has entered into a Research Agreement on 13th August, 2024, for two molecules with undisclosed targets provided by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Analysts’ Opinion of RANI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RANI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RANI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RANI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on August 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RANI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for RANI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2024.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to RANI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

RANI Trading at -44.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RANI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -47.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RANI fell by -18.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7380. In addition, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -57.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RANI starting from McKinley Kate, who purchase 17,960 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, McKinley Kate now owns 17,960 shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $29,993 using the latest closing price.

Imran Talat, the Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 10,296 shares at $1.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09 ’24, which means that Imran Talat is holding 494,751 shares at $19,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RANI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.9 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc stands at -28.99. The total capital return value is set at -12.84. Equity return is now at value -1372.59, with -76.76 for asset returns.

Based on Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -50.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.