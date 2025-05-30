Examining the Volatility of Monro Inc’s (MNRO) Stock

The stock of Monro Inc (MNRO) has seen a 28.38% increase in the past week, with a 11.83% gain in the past month, and a -10.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.31% for MNRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.93% for MNRO’s stock, with a -27.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) Right Now?

MNRO has 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNRO is 28.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNRO on May 30, 2025 was 986.73K shares.

The stock price of Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) has plunged by -5.19 when compared to previous closing price of 16.75, but the company has seen a 28.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNRO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MNRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MNRO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNRO reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for MNRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MNRO, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MNRO Trading at 10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.72%, as shares surge +13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO rose by +28.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.47. In addition, Monro Inc saw -35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monro Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value -0.81, with -0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Monro Inc (MNRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 144.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 82.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Monro Inc (MNRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.