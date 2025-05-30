Examining the Volatility of Eastman Chemical Co’s (EMN) Stock

The stock of Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) has gone up by 0.02% for the week, with a 6.90% rise in the past month and a -15.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for EMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.92% for EMN’s stock, with a -14.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EMN is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EMN is 114.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMN on May 30, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

EMN) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN)’s stock price has soared by 0.65 in relation to previous closing price of 80.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-28 that Highlights Financing included an upsized C$9.8 million (A$10.8 million) Private Placement and an oversubscribed A$1.5 million (C$1.4 million) Share Purchase Plan Company welcomes the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development and Eric Sprott as significant shareholders Funds raised to support ongoing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project and customer engagements to secure additional offtake term sheets and strategic investments Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2025) – Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) (the “Company” or “Euro Manganese”) is pleased to announce that, following the approval by its shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 15, 2025 (the “AGSM”), it has closed the previously announced financing package which included: (a) a private placement (the “Placement”) of common shares (“New Shares”) and CHESS Depositary Interests (“New CDIs” together with the New Shares, “New Securities”) in the capital of the Company of C$9.8 million (approximately A$10.8 million); and (b) a Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”, together with the Placement, the “Financing”) with certain eligible shareholders in the amount of A$1.5 million (approximately C$1.4 million). The Company also announces an option grant to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants as described below.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $76 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EMN, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

EMN Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.96. In addition, Eastman Chemical Co saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from Caveness Michelle H, who sale 1,147 shares at the price of $98.51 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Caveness Michelle H now owns 1,167 shares of Eastman Chemical Co, valued at $112,991 using the latest closing price.

Caveness Michelle H, the Officer of Eastman Chemical Co, proposed sale 1,147 shares at $98.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Caveness Michelle H is holding shares at $112,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Co stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 16.16, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Co (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.