Examining the Volatility of Agora Inc ADR’s (API) Stock

The stock of Agora Inc ADR (API) has gone down by -1.77% for the week, with a 10.21% rise in the past month and a -36.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for API. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for API’s stock, with a -8.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for API is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for API is 71.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of API on May 30, 2025 was 750.02K shares.

API) stock’s latest price update

Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API)’s stock price has dropped by -4.37 in relation to previous closing price of 3.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Agora, Inc (NASDAQ:API ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 27, 2025 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Tony Zhao – Founder, Chairman and CEO Jingbo Wang – CFO Conference Call Participants Daley Li – Bank of America Securities Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Agora Inc.’s First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see API reach a price target of $2.63, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for API stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to API, setting the target price at $3.20 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

API Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Agora Inc ADR saw -13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at API starting from Morningside China TMT Top Up F, who proposed sale 736,660 shares at the price of $5.80 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, Morningside China TMT Top Up F now owns shares of Agora Inc ADR, valued at $4,270,000 using the latest closing price.

Morningside China TMT Fund II, the Director of Agora Inc ADR, proposed sale 63,340 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Morningside China TMT Fund II, is holding shares at $367,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for API

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.4 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agora Inc ADR stands at -0.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -5.62, with -4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Agora Inc ADR (API), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -212.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -31.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agora Inc ADR (API) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.