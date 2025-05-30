Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Vista Gold Corp’s (VGZ) Stock

The stock of Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) has gone down by -8.00% for the week, with a 11.65% rise in the past month and a 83.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.59% for VGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.61% for VGZ’s stock, with a 62.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ) Right Now?

Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17x compared to its average ratio. VGZ has 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VGZ is 121.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VGZ on May 30, 2025 was 775.01K shares.

VGZ stock's latest price update

Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ)’s stock price has decreased by -5.74 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has seen a -8.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Vista Gold is a Buy for its Mt. Todd gold project in Australia, benefiting from strong gold prices and reduced initial capital costs. The revised project cuts capex by 60%, targets 150,000-200,000 oz/year, and offers significant exploration upside, positioning VGZ for growth. Shares have surged 120% YTD, but technicals suggest waiting for a pullback as overbought conditions and Fed policy could trigger a dip.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGZ stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for VGZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VGZ in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on October 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VGZ reach a price target of $0.50. The rating they have provided for VGZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2015.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VGZ, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

VGZ Trading at 25.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGZ fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0588. In addition, Vista Gold Corp saw 106.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

148.6 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Gold Corp stands at 120.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.76. Equity return is now at value 97.51, with 59.47 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1607.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.