Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Robert Half Inc’s (RHI) Stock

The stock of Robert Half Inc (RHI) has seen a 1.84% increase in the past week, with a 4.88% gain in the past month, and a -20.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for RHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for RHI’s stock, with a -24.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) is above average at 23.18x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for RHI is 98.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RHI on May 30, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

RHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has jumped by 1.09 compared to previous close of 45.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to RHI, setting the target price at $71.50 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

RHI Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.03. In addition, Robert Half Inc saw -34.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from Kempthorne Dirk A, who sale 1,032 shares at the price of $74.35 back on Nov 26 ’24. After this action, Kempthorne Dirk A now owns 12,310 shares of Robert Half Inc, valued at $76,729 using the latest closing price.

Dirk A. Kempthorne, the Director of Robert Half Inc, proposed sale 1,032 shares at $73.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22 ’24, which means that Dirk A. Kempthorne is holding shares at $76,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 14.49, with 7.35 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half Inc (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 330.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Robert Half Inc (RHI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.