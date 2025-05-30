Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc’s (ELS) Stock

The stock of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) has seen a -1.78% decrease in the past week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month, and a -7.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for ELS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for ELS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE: ELS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE: ELS) is above average at 33.68x. The 36-month beta value for ELS is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ELS is 186.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume of ELS on May 30, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

ELS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE: ELS) has plunged by -0.30 when compared to previous closing price of 63.14, but the company has seen a -1.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-28 that Dividend yields are rising on these 10 stocks. Dividend yields tend to on one of two occasions: the company is raising the dividend payout or the share price is sinking.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELS reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for ELS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to ELS, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

ELS Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.05. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc saw -5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELS starting from Seavey Paul, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $64.72 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Seavey Paul now owns 78,162 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, valued at $647,172 using the latest closing price.

Seavey Paul, the Officer of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $65.21 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Seavey Paul is holding shares at $652,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 22.87, with 6.49 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 584.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.