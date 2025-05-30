Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Curis Inc’s (CRIS) Stock

In the past week, CRIS stock has gone up by 17.19%, with a monthly gain of 24.31% and a quarterly plunge of -23.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for Curis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for CRIS’s stock, with a -37.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRIS is 3.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRIS is 8.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRIS on May 30, 2025 was 81.57K shares.

Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS)'s stock price has gone rise by 7.66 in comparison to its previous close of 2.09, however, the company has experienced a 17.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRIS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRIS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRIS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for CRIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2023.

CRIS Trading at 19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Curis Inc saw -26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.77 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc stands at -3.76. The total capital return value is set at -2.2. Equity return is now at value -2951.24, with -83.14 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated -0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -68.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -42.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Curis Inc (CRIS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.