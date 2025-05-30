Evaluating the Impact of -7.06 Increase on OS Therapies Inc’s (OSTX) Stock

The stock of OS Therapies Inc (OSTX) has gone up by 8.97% for the week, with a -21.00% drop in the past month and a -3.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.48% for OSTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.24% for OSTX’s stock, with a -39.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OS Therapies Inc (AMEX: OSTX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OSTX is 15.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On May 30, 2025, OSTX’s average trading volume was 232.87K shares.

OSTX) stock’s latest price update

OS Therapies Inc (AMEX: OSTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.06 compared to its previous closing price of 1.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OS Therapies Inc. (NYSE-A: OSTX) (“OS Therapies” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy and antibody drug conjugate biotechnology company, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results ended March 31, 2025 and provided a business update. “The first quarter of 2025 was a crucial execution quarter for OS Therapies, as we announced positive data from our OST-HER2 Phase 2b clinical trial in the prevention of recurrent, fully resected, lung metastat.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSTX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for OSTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSTX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $19 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

OSTX Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -22.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTX rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7800. In addition, OS Therapies Inc saw -63.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTX starting from Auerbach Shalom, who sale 82,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Auerbach Shalom now owns 2,664,199 shares of OS Therapies Inc, valued at $163,918 using the latest closing price.

Einodmil LLC, the 10% Owner of OS Therapies Inc, proposed sale 1,200,000 shares at $2.34 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Einodmil LLC is holding shares at $2,808,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTX

The total capital return value is set at -7.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OS Therapies Inc (OSTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.