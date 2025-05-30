Evaluating the Impact of -1.02 Increase on Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s (CEF) Stock

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has seen a -0.38% decrease in the past week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month, and a 11.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for CEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for CEF’s stock, with a 11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CEF is 194.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CEF was 715.25K shares.

CEF stock's latest price update

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) has decreased by -1.02 when compared to last closing price of 29.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-24 that We review the CEF market valuation and performance through the third week of May and highlight recent market action. CEF sector valuations have tightened, making current entry points less attractive. CLO Equity NAVs have dipped for the second month; however, valuations remain expensive.

CEF Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw 21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.23 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stands at 2.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.