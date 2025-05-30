Evaluating the Impact of -0.80 Increase on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd’s (BAM) Stock

In the past week, BAM stock has gone down by -2.69%, with a monthly gain of 3.60% and a quarterly plunge of -0.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.06% for BAM’s stock, with a 7.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BAM is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for BAM is 1.53B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for BAM on May 30, 2025 was 2.24M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.80relation to previous closing price of 56.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that Retiring on dividend cash flow offers predictable income and long-term growth, making it ideal for offsetting inflation and market volatility risks. I share the key principles for building a low-stress, high-yield portfolio for retirement. I share a model portfolio with numerous picks that combine for a ~7% yield and the potential to deliver inflation-beating dividend growth.

BAM Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.93. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.55 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stands at 0.65. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 19.09, with 11.23 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 677.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 57.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.