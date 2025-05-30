Evaluating the Impact of 0.45 Increase on Conduent Inc’s (CNDT) Stock

The stock of Conduent Inc (CNDT) has seen a -0.89% decrease in the past week, with a 3.72% gain in the past month, and a -37.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for CNDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.41% for CNDT’s stock, with a -35.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Right Now?

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.63x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNDT is 143.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CNDT was 1.29M shares.

The stock of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 2.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for CNDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on March 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

CNDT Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDT fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Conduent Inc saw -44.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNDT starting from Goodburn Giles Andrew, who purchase 13,798 shares at the price of $2.32 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Goodburn Giles Andrew now owns 331,168 shares of Conduent Inc, valued at $32,011 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Conduent Inc, sale 38,149,336 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08 ’24, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 0 shares at $132,378,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conduent Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value 30.92, with 9.87 for asset returns.

Based on Conduent Inc (CNDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 783.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Conduent Inc (CNDT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.