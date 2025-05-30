Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Etoro Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ETOR) has dropped by -5.33 compared to previous close of 62.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-23 that Mobile trading platform eToro Group (ETOR 1.32%) has finally gone public after a failed attempt at a SPAC merger a few years ago. In this video, longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe discuss eToro’s business and what investors should keep in mind about it.

Is It Worth Investing in Etoro Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ETOR) Right Now?

Etoro Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ETOR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for ETOR is 38.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETOR on May 30, 2025 was 2.47M shares.

ETOR’s Market Performance

. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.03% for ETOR’s stock, with a -9.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETOR Trading at -9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETOR fell by -11.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Etoro Group Ltd saw -12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etoro Group Ltd stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.28. Equity return is now at value 94.90, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 293.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 162.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 10.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.