Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) has seen a -6.52% decrease in the past week, with a 14.74% gain in the past month, and a 22.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for ETON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for ETON’s stock, with a 58.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETON is 25.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETON on May 30, 2025 was 264.09K shares.

ETON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) has plunged by -5.78 when compared to previous closing price of 20.08, but the company has seen a -6.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-29 that The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ETON new drug application (NDA) for Khindivi (hydrocortisone) oral solution as a replacement therapy for pediatric patients five years of age and older with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETON stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ETON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETON in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETON reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ETON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ETON, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

ETON Trading at 20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETON fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +408.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.40. In addition, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 42.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETON starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.98 back on Oct 23 ’24. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,770,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $79,814 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 33,970 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08 ’24, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 2,760,000 shares at $238,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -22.95, with -7.98 for asset returns.

Based on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 63.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.