Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) has gone down by -7.22% for the week, with a 2.37% rise in the past month and a -30.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.57% for ERNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for ERNA’s stock, with a -66.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ERNA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERNA is 5.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ERNA is 24.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On May 30, 2025, ERNA’s average trading volume was 201.14K shares.

ERNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ERNA) has decreased by -7.47 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that New data finds novel cell therapy successfully converts “cold” ovarian tumors into “hot,” demonstrating potential to unlock immune response and improve outcomes New data finds novel cell therapy successfully converts “cold” ovarian tumors into “hot,” demonstrating potential to unlock immune response and improve outcomes

ERNA Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERNA fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2213. In addition, Ernexa Therapeutics Inc saw -27.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERNA starting from Cherington Charles, who purchase 3,768,397 shares at the price of $0.10 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Cherington Charles now owns 20,401,602 shares of Ernexa Therapeutics Inc, valued at $394,174 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.58 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ernexa Therapeutics Inc stands at -86.16. The total capital return value is set at 2.35. Equity return is now at value -2264.31, with -168.48 for asset returns.

Based on Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (ERNA), the company’s capital structure generated -0.94 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -36.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.