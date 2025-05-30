Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.30x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EQR is 376.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of EQR was 2.01M shares.

EQR) stock’s latest price update

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.41 in relation to its previous close of 69.01. However, the company has experienced a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team, including the Company’s President and CEO, Mark J. Parrell, will participate in a roundtable presentation at the Nareit REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 3 at 1:45 p.m. ET. The event will be web cast live. A link to the web cast will be available in the Presentations section of the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com. T.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR’s stock has risen by 1.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.65% and a quarterly drop of -5.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Equity Residential Properties Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for EQR’s stock, with a -2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $83 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $81.50, previously predicting the price at $77.75. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQR, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

EQR Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.04. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw -2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from Carraway Catherine, who sale 1,007 shares at the price of $70.55 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Carraway Catherine now owns 12,746 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust, valued at $71,044 using the latest closing price.

Carraway Catherine, the Officer of Equity Residential Properties Trust, proposed sale 1,007 shares at $70.55 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Carraway Catherine is holding shares at $71,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential Properties Trust stands at 0.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 9.01, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.