Equillium Inc’s (EQ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, EQ stock has gone down by -10.13%, with a monthly decline of -21.36% and a quarterly plunge of -54.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for Equillium Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.77% for EQ’s stock, with a -52.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EQ is 17.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of EQ was 101.06K shares.

The stock of Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) has decreased by -7.85 when compared to last closing price of 0.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-01 that LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced the advancement of a novel and potent aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) modulator (EQ504), which was acquired through the acquisition of Ariagen, a biotechnology company that was majority owned by Equillium’s largest investor, Decheng Capital. AhR.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQ stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for EQ by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EQ in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $1 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to EQ, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

EQ Trading at -26.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQ fell by -9.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3881. In addition, Equillium Inc saw -53.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQ starting from Keyes Jason A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Jan 23 ’25. After this action, Keyes Jason A now owns 37,720 shares of Equillium Inc, valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Keyes Jason A, the Chief Financial Officer of Equillium Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14 ’24, which means that Keyes Jason A is holding 47,720 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.47 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equillium Inc stands at -0.46. The total capital return value is set at -1.34. Equity return is now at value -88.32, with -46.37 for asset returns.

Based on Equillium Inc (EQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -62.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equillium Inc (EQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.