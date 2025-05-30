EON Resources Inc (EONR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR)’s stock price has dropped by -5.12 in relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that EON Resources Inc. (NYSE:EONR ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 22, 2025 2:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Porter – Investor Relations Dante Caravaggio – CEO and Director Mitch Trotter – CFO and Director Jesse Allen – Vice President of Operations Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to the EON Resources Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on Thursday, May 22, 2025. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EONR is -1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EONR is 9.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On May 30, 2025, EONR’s average trading volume was 791.19K shares.

EONR’s Market Performance

EONR stock saw a decrease of -0.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for EON Resources Inc (EONR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.36% for EONR’s stock, with a -59.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EONR Trading at -19.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EONR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EONR fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3964. In addition, EON Resources Inc saw -55.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EONR starting from Salvucci Joseph V Sr, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Mar 27 ’25. After this action, Salvucci Joseph V Sr now owns 1,405,170 shares of EON Resources Inc, valued at $26,845 using the latest closing price.

Salvucci Joseph V Sr, the Director of EON Resources Inc, purchase 19,420 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Salvucci Joseph V Sr is holding 1,355,170 shares at $10,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EONR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for EON Resources Inc stands at -0.48. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -273.25, with -5.99 for asset returns.

Based on EON Resources Inc (EONR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 13.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -42.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EON Resources Inc (EONR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.