Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.39 in comparison to its previous close of 16.07, however, the company has experienced a 4.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that BOULDER, Colo., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven or the Company) (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences: TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights from ASCO & EHA Format: Fireside ChatDate: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELVN is 32.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.30% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ELVN was 312.74K shares.

ELVN’s Market Performance

ELVN’s stock has seen a 4.78% increase for the week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month and a -11.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for Enliven Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for ELVN’s stock, with a -20.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELVN stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ELVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELVN in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $42 based on the research report published on December 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELVN reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for ELVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ELVN, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

ELVN Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVN rose by +4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.17. In addition, Enliven Therapeutics Inc saw -21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVN starting from Hohl Benjamin, who sale 3,250 shares at the price of $16.18 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Hohl Benjamin now owns 23,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics Inc, valued at $52,593 using the latest closing price.

Hohl Benjamin, the Officer of Enliven Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 3,250 shares at $16.40 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Hohl Benjamin is holding shares at $53,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVN

The total capital return value is set at -0.38. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -29.39 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -88.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.