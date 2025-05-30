Elme Communities (ELME) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELME is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELME is 86.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On May 30, 2025, ELME’s average trading volume was 636.61K shares.

ELME) stock’s latest price update

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME)’s stock price has dropped by -0.03 in relation to previous closing price of 16.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-02 that Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Amy Hopkins – VP, IR Paul McDermott – CEO Tiffany Butcher – COO Steve Freishtat – CFO Conference Call Participants Cooper Clark – Wells Fargo Operator Good day, and welcome to the Elme Communities’ First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

ELME’s Market Performance

ELME’s stock has risen by 1.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.79% and a quarterly drop of -7.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Elme Communities. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.26% for ELME’s stock, with a -2.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELME

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELME reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for ELME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

ELME Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELME rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.96. In addition, Elme Communities saw 4.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elme Communities stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -1.29, with -0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Elme Communities (ELME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 120.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elme Communities (ELME) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.